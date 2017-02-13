Samsung made a big deal about its acquisition of Viv, an artificial intelligence firm founded by the creators of Apple’s Siri. In fact, the chaebol boasted that the Galaxy S8 would be getting a digital assistant that would be based off of Viv. The assistant’s launch on the S8 would eventually pave the way for it to be on smart fridges and wearables from Samsung as well.

Alas, we are hearing from one source to The Wall Street Journal is reporting that what has been developed as Bixby may actually be recycling a lot of what its predecessor, S Voice, was built on. While there are AI elements that will “significantly differentiate” Bixby from Alexa, Google Assistant and the like, we are not sure how much of the basic interaction will change.

Hopefully, it won’t take too long for Bixby to respond to our requests.

Other notes about the AI service aspect include the ability to “answer voiced questions from users” and a quick access button on the S8 and S8+.