If it wasn’t already abundantly clear, LG wanted to stray as far from the disastrous G5 as possible in designing its sequel, actually marketing the fast-approaching G6 more along the lines of an incrementally upgraded V20.

As such, and with modules like the B&O Play Hi-Fi Plus out of the “Friends” equation, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the LG G6 aims to improve the V20’s already phenomenal sound quality. Namely, the industry-first Quad DAC supplied by ESS, which the Snapdragon 820-powered 5.7-incher integrated for “premium audio” delivered through wired headphones or speakers and a “crisper, fuller playback experience.”

Now, smartphone manufacturers will often overpromise and underdeliver when it comes to, let’s say, secondary selling points like this one. After all, there are way more people interested in the processor, RAM, screen, battery or cameras on a flagship Android handheld.

But LG and California-based ESS Technology clearly took music enthusiasts and audiophiles very seriously last fall, vowing to do the same again, as they unite their forces for a new quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) system, further lowering distortion, minimizing the loss of acoustic information, as well as effectively controlling the left and right channels separately for “exceptional sound balance” and an enhanced sense of depth.

Advertising mumbo-jumbo? It may sound that way, but it’s almost certainly not. It could be the world’s loudest, most powerful (at least from this particular standpoint), sharpest and best-balanced phone of (early) 2017.