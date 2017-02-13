What comes after the Lenovo Miix 520 and 720 convertible Windows tablets? Why, the obviously lower-end Miix 320, of course, because who cares about logic?

In all fairness though, that “middling” 520 contender for the as-yet unreleased Surface Pro 5 hasn’t seen daylight either, so maybe it’ll be finally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month, alongside the protagonist of the newest WinFuture leak.

This Windows 10 Home-based Lenovo Miix 320 sure looks and sounds similar to the existing Ideapad Miix 310, featuring a couple of subtle design revisions, purportedly costing as little as $230, and introducing a slightly more powerful tier with an unknown price point.

For 230 bucks, you won’t get a lot, rumor has it, just an HD 10.1-inch IPS screen, 2GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and Intel Atom X5-Z8350 processor. Unfortunately, the same “Cherry Trail” SoC pumps up the higher-end configuration, paired however with 4 gigs of memory, as well as a 128GB SSD, while Full HD display resolution could be the icing on the… $350 (?) cake. $400, tops.

The best thing about the Lenovo Miix 320 should be a bundled-in detachable keyboard, even if this is by no means the most exciting 2-in-1 Windows product reportedly due for an MWC 2017 debut. Other rumored specs include 5 and 2MP cameras, 10-hour battery life, USB 3.0 Type-C connectivity, stereo sound, Bluetooth 4.2 support, and optional 4G LTE speeds.