There is a guessing game as to how the iPhone 8 will take its form. The showy device is expected to come on top of two conventional iPhone 7s releases this fall.

Most of the talk has been about this “iPhone X” — another favorite name for the iPhone 8 — featuring a 5.8-inch OLED screen. But we’ve also heard from other sources that Apple could instead suit a third model (not necessarily the iPhone 8) with a 5-inch or even 4.7-inch form factor. That’s standard iPhone territory. In both cases, the displays would wrap around the edges of the surface to provide an immersive experience and would, thus, take up a more compact footprint than what the screens’ measurements belie.

A historically reliable analyst at KGI Securities is now jumping on board with the 5-inch bandwagon with specific regard to the “X”. Ming-chi Kuo mentioned in his latest investment note to Apple trackers that the company is utilizing a 5.1-inch or 5.2-inch OLED display and investing in a new industrial design for the special device.

Kuo also claims that the iPhone 8 will receive the same battery capacity as the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus does at 2,700mAh. The iPhone 8’s battery life is expected to outpace the Plus because of the display’s AMOLED technology, where black pixels are turned off and use no power — this would especially be the case if iOS were to include a “dark mode” for its interface. Apple is making room for a large battery and its other internal components for competitive features by packing in a layered logic board.

The analyst believes that major components of the device will fall under the display, such as the Touch ID sensor, earpiece speaker and FaceTime camera, making for a seamless facade.

By some estimates, the iPhone 8 is expected to cost more than $1,000. We’ll have to see what makes up that grand of a phone for real in September.

Update: New information added from a post from MacRumors.