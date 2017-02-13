Huawei has made no secret of its Apple-challenging ambitions in global smartphone shipment numbers, but although it’s managed to defy industry trends over the past couple of years with constant, rapid volumes growth in and out of Asia, that coveted silver medal is still a ways off.

When it comes to profits and profit margins, the Cupertino-based king of the bottom line is even harder to unthrone, especially given Huawei’s unexpectedly weak 2016 earnings performance. Somehow, the critically acclaimed and increasingly consumer-popular Chinese device manufacturer saw its annual operating profit shrink from $2.2 billion to “just” $2 billion, in spite of a substantial 30 percent or so unit sales hike.

Of course, the $2 billion surplus total belongs to the company’s entire consumer business group, while the 30 percent year-on-year surge in shipments to around 140 million copies was all the P9, Honor 8, 5X and Mate 8’s doing. And a few other hot-selling Android handhelds, which had one thing in common – plenty of bang for your buck.

Hence, the primary explanation for Huawei’s somewhat underwhelming profits. Slim margins, not to mention relatively costly R&D, and far more aggressive marketing than in previous years. Still, the hope is to continue boosting volumes and return to operating profit growth in 2017, which sounds like a tall order. And yes, it may entail increasing device prices.