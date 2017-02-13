Helio P20 may be powering Alcatel Idol 5S on Geekbench

One of the lower-key brands in the industry may be plotting a fifth generation of IDOL phones and it looks like at least one of them will feature a MediaTek processor.

One Geekbench 4 result has popped up for the Alcatel Idol 5S with an octa-core Helio P20 variant — the standard notation for the chip is “MT6757,” but there’s a “CH” suffix added on here. We don’t have a codename for the newly-minted Helio P25 chip, which has support for dual-camera sensors. That said, the “step-up” variant of the Helio P10, the P15, had its own model number.

The chip provides a compact-grade performance with a single-core test score of 824 and a multi-core result of 3,421. Android 7.0 is on the device with 3GB of RAM. Perhaps this is not the “S” model we’re looking for, but this is worth watching in any case.

Alcatel is scheduled to be holding its own at MWC 2017 with five devices. It’s not clear if the Idol 5S will be one of them, but we got our hands on the Idol 4S last year at that time.