One of the first indicators as to how a smartphone maker in Korea believes their product will perform in the market is to watch for display orders as they will be the first major advance purchase components that will be tracked.

In the case of Samsung, The Bell is reporting that 16 million Super AMOLED panels were ordered from Samsung Display this quarter for use in the Galaxy S8 series of devices — up a third from last year’s S7 generation. It is said that production volume favored the 6.2-inch S8+ rather than the 5.8-inch S8 at 16 million versus 10 million, respectively, or a 5:3 ratio.

Forecasts for total shipments taking up the three remaining quarters of the year are at 55 million units, up 12 percent from the S7 devices. That’s despite a mid-April retail debut for the S8, comparatively over a month after when the S7 came online. Samsung may also run into a bind come next quarter as it starts fulfilling orders for Apple’s speculative OLED-equipped iPhone 8.

Still, if these numbers come close to actuating, we’re going to be able to extract some critical consumer sentiment on Samsung’s mobile brand post-Note 7 recall.