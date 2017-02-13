It’s not unusual to see rugged smartphone manufacturers claim their new outdoorsy bad boy is built like a tank. But here’s the world’s first such muscular handheld actually named Tank. The BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0.

Wait a minute, that’s not entirely accurate, as the Miami-based “market leader in unlocked devices in the United States” very quietly launched a super-low-end Android Marshmallow-powered Tank Xtreme 4.0 and “dumb” 2.4 version this beginning of the year.

With a 5-inch HD IPS display in tow, as well as a quad-core MediaTek 6580 processor under the hood, the new guy is the family’s most advanced member, although it clearly falls short of what we’d call a conventional flagship itself.

The 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage space, 5MP rear and front cameras, pre-loaded Android 6.0 iteration, and even the IP65 water and dust-resistance certification don’t look very hot on paper in this day and age, what with all the Moto Gs and Honor Xs around, or to keep it nichey, considering Kyocera’s many respectable rugged phones.

On the bright side, you’re only charged $129.99 on Amazon for the BLU Tank Xtreme 5.0, and it does sport a “shock absorbent” rubberized frame, designed with durability in mind, and “built to last through some of the most unexpected occurences.” Also, it’s got a pretty hefty 3000mAh battery keeping the lights on. Not too shabby after all.