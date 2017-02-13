Phones

Another LG G6 teaser puts spotlight on reliability

We’ve been complaints and covering stories on LG phones bootlooping and dying a sudden death thanks to the company’s deflection of warranty claims. Devices all the way from the G4 through to the V20 have been complained about to certain reasonable extents.

But with the company teasing its G6 smartphone out to certain outlets, should we be looking for an about face from the company on this issue?

Android Central received the above promo for the G6 from LG. “Reliability. Check, check, check.”

Could those checks keep the bootloops in their place? Could the “reliability” bit refer to comments made in this video about having a phone be “more reliable?”

What do cracked screens have to do with reliability? Is LG going to chip in with a better warranty? We’ll have to see in 12 days at MWC 2017.

