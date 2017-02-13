128GB OnePlus 3T priced at $479 ships in just over a week

With Qualcomm and Samsung in a bind for the newest top-end Snapdragon processor, OnePlus looks to be riding the Snapdragon 821 in its OnePlus 3T through the spring. Combine that with its pledge to ramp up its production pace to faster serve its customers and it seems that the company is in a new rhythm.

Part of that rhythm has to do with higher and higher prices for its phones — the OnePlus One through to the OnePlus 3 kept under a $400 ceiling, but the OnePlus 3T broke through with the 64GB version costing $439.

Well, the 128GB model is now available, three months into general availability, and it costs $479. Reasonably, the memory upgrade is quite economical. Just don’t let the historical context get you down too much if you’re feeling this purchase.

The phone is available only in Gunmetal and ships within eight days.