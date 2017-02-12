After poorly thought-out statements regarding consumer demand for unlimited data, putting the word “unlimited” into some of its varied international calling and data offerings and a recent attempt to frame a promotional service plan with 5GB of data as more data than four out of five people would need, Verizon is publicly reneging on its tactics by launching the Verizon Unlimited plan.

The plan encompasses full-speed LTE data for streaming or whatnot along with the texting and calling accouterments we’re all used to by now for $80 per month — $5 less than the equivalent T-Mobile One Plus and $10 more than Sprint’s Unlimited Data, Talk and Text Premium plans. A four-line package goes up to $180 or $45 per device. Prices are with with paperless billing and AutoPay.

Verizon has a usage throttle point, just like its competition, and that kicks in at around 22GB.

Built into the package is unlimited tethering — 10GB at LTE speeds, 3G thereafter — and 500MB of full-speed data every day when you’re roaming in Canada or Mexico and free calls and texts to those countries as well.

Connected device add-ons are $5 a month and TravelPass extends the mention roaming data privileges beyond Canada and Mexico for $10 per day and adds on unlimited 2G above the 500MB full-speed cap.

The plan debuts at 6am Eastern tomorrow. No word if those subscribed to Verizon’s grandfathered unlimited data plan will be offered an olive branch over to this plan.