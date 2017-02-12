Phones
Target wants Apple Pay on payment terminals

Target is supposedly doing what any good large retailer would do with a buyer base invested in the company’s app — utilizing it for “mobile payment” purposes.

But that won’t stop it from accepting Apple Pay in the near future. According to a tweet from the @AskTarget Twitter account, Target will be catching up with a whole bunch of retail and restaurant entities soon.

Android Pay would be pretty nice, too.

But regarding Apple Pay, the company does accept online purchases through the system, but it’ll need to put in some work to getting their in-store terminals updated. The company has 1,800 of those stores to consider.

Walmart is also avoiding the in-store question of incorporating Android and Apple Pay. There is speculation that both big boxers will incorporate the two standards into their respective company apps and use an optical scan method to authenticate transactions — say, by scanning a QR code.

Via
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
apple pay, business, mobile payments, News, retail, Target
