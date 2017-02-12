Tablets
Samsung Chromebook Plus availability explodes, Best Buy has shipping date

As soon as it came up for sale, it got sold out.

The first Chromebook with a stylus has come into retail play from Samsung and Google — the Samsung Chromebook Plus.

It went up for pre-sales on Amazon a while back, but has recently popped up on the Google Store, B&H Photo, Newegg and Best Buy. We expect that stock will be available for purchase on every site but the latter tomorrow — you can actually click the “buy” button on Best Buy right now, though.

If it helps, all of them are selling the convertible Chromebook with Google Play apps for $449. Best Buy is touting shipments out by February 21.

The Chromebook Plus is equipped with a six-core, ARM-based processor called the OP1. If you want some Intel Core action, wait for the $499 Chromebook Pro coming later in the spring.

