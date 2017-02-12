Augmenting its over-weeklong sale leading up to Valentine’s Day, LeEco has decided to throw the cherry on top with a flash sale on the day itself. It is here that we see big ticket items taking a discount dive.

One of them will not be the uMax85 4K TV as it will come on sale once again after a stock-out period for the price of $5,499, up from its debut SRP of $4,999. On the other hand, you will be able to land nearly 40 percent off a Super4 X65, at just $849. The Le Pro 3 will once again come down to $319 from its usual $399, but a new Rose Gold color will be available.

Each of the above comes along with three months of EcoPass and DIRECTV NOW. The uMax85 has free delivery.

You can also Rose Gold-ify micro-USB and USB-C cables at half-off ($5.99), get 50 percent taken off a HDMI 1.4 cable ($3.99), save $8 on some All-Metal Earphones ($11.99) and split the price of a Wireless Game Controller down the middle ($24.99).

The sale takes place midnight Eastern on Tuesday and lasts for 24 hours or until supplies are depleted.