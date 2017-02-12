A small note in the art department, thanks to Evan Blass’s @evleaks channel, concerning Samsung’s larger of two Galaxy S8 models reportedly planned for this year:

In case you were interested… pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

The Galaxy S8+ is said to be the one with a 6.2-inch screen. If you’re looking into Samsung phones with that “plus” wordmark, you’re going to have to dig back to the Galaxy S Plus, the Galaxy V Plus and the Galaxy Grand Prime Plus. The transition over to the crosshatch symbol came with the debut of the Galaxy S6 edge+.

Expect a launch event in New York on March 29 and sales to officially begin on April 21.