The little details: Samsung Galaxy S8+ branding is leaked

Contents
A small note in the art department, thanks to Evan Blass’s @evleaks channel, concerning Samsung’s larger of two Galaxy S8 models reportedly planned for this year:

The Galaxy S8+ is said to be the one with a 6.2-inch screen. If you’re looking into Samsung phones with that “plus” wordmark, you’re going to have to dig back to the Galaxy S Plus, the Galaxy V Plus and the Galaxy Grand Prime Plus. The transition over to the crosshatch symbol came with the debut of the Galaxy S6 edge+.

Expect a launch event in New York on March 29 and sales to officially begin on April 21.

