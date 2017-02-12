HTC’s Seven Days of Sappiness also clears out the old

If you took Valentine’s Day and mixed it with some spring cleaning, you’d get HTC’s Seven Days of Sappiness sale. It’s where you can get some “sickeningly sweet deals” on some phones and accessories, a few of them you might get sick of.

Take the HTC One M9: with the company’s horrible habit of keeping the products it sells online at full price for the duration of their virtual shelf life, the $250 discount seems a little lightweight, here. In fact, the $399 price sounds unreasonable if we take cues from prior sales. The One A9 fares a bit better at $200 off its $499 price tag. But $299 still seems like only $100 off the price it really was supposed to be. Finally, we have yesteryear’s HTC 10 with a price cut of $150 to $549. Nothing to sneeze at, but nothing to jump to.

If you’d like to spray in the canned whipped cream, you can take half-price accessories — including all JBL headphones.

HTC’s Seven Days of Sappiness should wrap up by Friday.