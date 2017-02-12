Google, whether it has done so intentionally or not, has seeded what’s being called an alpha of version 6.13 of its Android search app to beta testers. As such, there’s plenty to be encouraged about when it comes to learning what the big G is cooking up, but there’s also doubt as to whether a lot of these features will make, especially as we see them today.

Here’s a condensed cascade of new (crippled) features found in vision and through code inspection, courtesy of Android Police:

A “Recent” tab that groups searches into events to make it easy to find inquiries on a theme

“Lite mode” transforms search results into data

Offline search results will also include some downloaded pages, too

Google Assistant users can set payment information for transactions to be made with Assistant

Physical keyboard input into Assistant

Google Assistant gets its own tappable “app” badge instead of just long-press access from the home button

Phones other than the Pixels will get Google Assistant — code confirms this, but Assistant has actuated on a Nexus 6P running Android 7.1.1 and a Galaxy Note 5 with Android 6.0.1.

Google will likely keep most of its ready-to-go development on version 6.12 of its search app for the next while, but we hope that it won’t be too many months before 6.13 gets polished enough for a public viewing. In the meantime, you can accept the risk of taking on some unstable software by downloading the alpha from Android Police‘s sister site, APKMirror.