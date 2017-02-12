The Alcatel Idol 4S with Windows 10 VR — a phone that has long been exclusive to T-Mobile — has a big ‘ol discount on its head right now.

The phone that originally sold for about $470, then dropped a few dozen and change to $432 is now getting a third of its price removed: it’s only $288 outright or $12 per month over two years. If you have subprime credit, it’s $216 down and $3 per month. Yes, you get a free VR headset.

If you prefer to go unlocked, the way out of Un-carrier is the Microsoft Store. If not, take the horns to this underappreciated phone while you can, especially with an extended rebate offer with new sign-ups to T-Mobile One.