Alcatel Idol 4S with Windows 10 at painfully low price on T-Mobile
The Alcatel Idol 4S with Windows 10 VR — a phone that has long been exclusive to T-Mobile — has a big ‘ol discount on its head right now.
The phone that originally sold for about $470, then dropped a few dozen and change to $432 is now getting a third of its price removed: it’s only $288 outright or $12 per month over two years. If you have subprime credit, it’s $216 down and $3 per month. Yes, you get a free VR headset.
If you prefer to go unlocked, the way out of Un-carrier is the Microsoft Store. If not, take the horns to this underappreciated phone while you can, especially with an extended rebate offer with new sign-ups to T-Mobile One.
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%