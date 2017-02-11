Apple and Samsung lawsuit is being sent back to district courts. Samsung might be secretly showing off a bendable phone at MWC. If the iPhone costs $1000, might an expensive OLED display be to blame, and what’s the deal with this new proprietary “Made for iPhone” connector?

Those stories, plus we answer YOUR viewer questions, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast!

Watch the live video broadcast from 10:00pm Pacific on February 9th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.

For folks watching live, you can comment and ask questions by using the #PNWeekly hashtag on Twitter during the broadcast. For folks watching later, you can shoot your listener emails to podcast [AT] pocketnow [DOT] com for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 239





RSS Feed

iTunes Link

XBox Music Link

Direct Download

Recording Date

February 9, 2017

Host

Juan Bagnell

Jules Wang

News

5:56 | Why the iPhone might be priced at $1000? Super spendy OLED display…

22:51 | Apple got rid of the headphone jack but will launch a new proprietary connector?

29:13 | Will Apple ever be able to see used iPhones in India?

36:51 | Apple vs Samsung Damages sent back to district court

43:53 | Will Samsung secretly show off a bendable phone at MWC?

44:48 | Samsung settles on conservative battery capacity for S8

49:28 | Verizon testing HTC powered by Qualcomm 835?

1:15:19 | Google working with NetEase on Play Store for China?

1:18:02 | Mozilla cutting jobs and shifting Firefox OS to IoT

1:22:36 | Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku edition just in time for Valentine’s Day?

RIP Google Launcher & Benchmark Rigging

(01:26:59)

In our Video Redux this week, we say Rest in Peace to the Google Now Launcher, and we take another look at benchmark rigging smartphone stats. Should that be considered false advertising?

•

See you next week!