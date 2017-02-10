T-Mobile would probably like to be known mainly for extensive 4G LTE network availability and towering download speeds, but ask around and you’ll typically hear the “Un-Carrier” described as generous and entertaining.

Those are definitely not the worst things customers and independent market watchers could say about a cellular service provider, which makes headlines again today with a couple of new promotions. New, as in different from recent Tuesdays, free Hulu or sales tax-killing deals.

Granted, they may sound familiar, and feel like they have too many strings attached, but at the end of the day, you’re looking at free tablets and free pizza. You’d need quite a lot of nerve to complain, as the LG G Pad X 8.0 and Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 can be yours for a limited time at no charge after monthly bill credits, provided you activate them on T-Mobile One or any mobile internet plan with 6GB high-speed data or more.

Usually, both the G Pad X and Tab E would set you back $10 a month for two years ($240 overall), each slate of course supporting LTE connectivity with otherwise mid-range specs. Check that, the 1920 x 1200 pix res screen on LG’s 8-incher is pretty high-end-ish, and we’ve heard something about a timely Android Nougat update a little while ago.

After taking advantage of the revived “Tablet on Us” offer, don’t forget to check the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every week for the next month, with a large or pan, single-topping pizza headed your way completely free from Papa John’s on one randomly selected Tuesday, plus 25 percent off regular menu online orders available each week.