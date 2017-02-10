OnePlus 3T goes up for pre-order with 128GB storage, promising to ship very fast
While the base OnePlus 3T configuration retained the respectable but far from ideal 64GB internal storage capacity of the original OP3, the first incremental flagship phone by the flagship-killing Chinese company also promised to offer a plentiful 128 gigs… eventually.
This is an Android device not equipped with a microSD card slot for cheap and effortless memory expansion, mind you, so those not able to keep their virtual hoarding addiction in check should finally rejoice upon hearing the top-of-the-line 3T is now up for grabs.
Technically, that’s up for pre-orders, although shipping times appear to range from a few days to no more than a couple of weeks worldwide. Available in a gunmetal color only, the 128GB OnePlus 3T sets you back $479 stateside, £439 on British shores, and €479 across the rest of the old continent.
That’s certainly not too much to ask for an all-metal 5.5-inch beaut with Snapdragon 821 processing power, 6GB RAM, 16MP rear and 16MP front cameras, Dash Charge-enabled 3400mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, fingerprint recognition, and silky smooth Android 7.0 Nougat onboard after a recent OTA software update.
Of course, one must also consider the prospective imminence of a OnePlus 4 or 5, not to mention fresh benchmark-cheating suspicions, before pulling the trigger on this bad boy.