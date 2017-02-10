While the base OnePlus 3T configuration retained the respectable but far from ideal 64GB internal storage capacity of the original OP3, the first incremental flagship phone by the flagship-killing Chinese company also promised to offer a plentiful 128 gigs… eventually.

This is an Android device not equipped with a microSD card slot for cheap and effortless memory expansion, mind you, so those not able to keep their virtual hoarding addiction in check should finally rejoice upon hearing the top-of-the-line 3T is now up for grabs.

Technically, that’s up for pre-orders, although shipping times appear to range from a few days to no more than a couple of weeks worldwide. Available in a gunmetal color only, the 128GB OnePlus 3T sets you back $479 stateside, £439 on British shores, and €479 across the rest of the old continent.

That’s certainly not too much to ask for an all-metal 5.5-inch beaut with Snapdragon 821 processing power, 6GB RAM, 16MP rear and 16MP front cameras, Dash Charge-enabled 3400mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, fingerprint recognition, and silky smooth Android 7.0 Nougat onboard after a recent OTA software update.

Of course, one must also consider the prospective imminence of a OnePlus 4 or 5, not to mention fresh benchmark-cheating suspicions, before pulling the trigger on this bad boy.