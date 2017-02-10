Chipgate? No, that was something else entirely. Paintgate? Matte black-gate? Cosmetic damage-gate? While you keep brainstorming witty possible names (hopefully, wittier than those) for the latest iPhone build quality scandal waiting to erupt, let us just underline this clearly doesn’t carry as much weight as “Bendgate” or even recent bricking incidents in China ultimately blamed on “ambient air.”

That probably explains why relatively widespread iPhone 7 Plus black paint chipping issues haven’t made headlines until today, despite dating as far back as November. Believe it or not, some folks who paid big money for the other black plus-sized iPhone 7 started noticing weird defects on the bodies of their hot new mobile devices mere weeks after snapping them up.

The “cosmetic” imperfections predictably grew more and more visible, even with protective cases purportedly on, and in absence of any intentional abuse, drops or contacts with hard surfaces. But as the number of affected users and ensuing customer care reports escalates, particularly in the past few weeks, Apple remains mum on the matter.

No official acknowledgment of a production flaw, and no willingness to solve the problem under a standard warranty. Meanwhile, dozens of iPhone 7 Plus owners (maybe more) are left having to resort to, um, ingenious solutions of covering up chipped non-Jet Black dye from the edges and back of the device. Yes, they’re coloring the damaged areas themselves with marker pens or cheap acrylic paint. How ridiculous is that?