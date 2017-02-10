LG G6 is “less artificial” and has “more intelligence,” teaser claims

We’ve been told about how LG can make a big screen that “fits”. Now, the media is making a big deal about a second teaser image that states in plain text:

LESS ARTIFICIAL. MORE INTELLIGENCE. THE NEXT GENERATION SMARTPHONE,

BROUGHT TO YOU FIRST BY LG. 26.2.17. #LGG6

Nowhere does it indicate that the LG G6 will include a certain digital assistant, though rumors have been fingering Google Assistant to be pre-loaded onto the device. Some are speculating that the phone could hold both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa service natively — inferring from the whole “more” bit when it comes to providing intelligence. Such a move would follow on from Huawei’s decision to include Alexa on Mate 9 devices in the US.

Remember that LG is working on the basis that none of its slab-form devices pack in digital assistants. We could just be getting Google Assistant. Or maybe the chaebol’s been crossing us behind our backs with something unique. Who knows?

Alas, we have a couple weeks before the slate of pre-MWC events hit us. We’ll find out in due time.