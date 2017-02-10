Android 7.0 Nougat officially rolls out to OG NVIDIA SHIELD Tablet and Tablet K1
NVIDIA’s two very similar Shield Tablet editions, released in 2014 and 2015, have probably not sold in large enough numbers to make a real difference for Android Nougat’s pitiful adoption rate. But it’s still great to see these gaming-oriented 8-inch oldies remain committed to stability, usability and constant system-wide performance improvements.
The Android 7.0 update, or the 5.0 Experience Upgrade, as NVIDIA likes to call it, will roll out to both tablets “over the course of a few days to ensure stability.” The staggered launch is already on, even bringing support for the new Shield Controller to the table. You know, the one recently released alongside the 2017 Shield TV set-top box.
But a bunch of Nougat-specific tweaks and enhancements are arguably at the top of the changelog in terms of UI impact and significance, including split-screen and quick app switch multitasking features, Doze on the Go for improved power consumption, Unicode 9 emojis, a revamped Data Saver function, and smarter notifications.
You also get December 2016 security patches on both the original Shield Tablet and the Tablet K1 revision, plus access to NVIDIA’s Shield Rewards loyalty program, and several subtle usability upgrades. All in all, it might be worth considering a $200 purchase again… before it’s too late.