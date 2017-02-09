As with the case where you cannot use Android Pay if your device’s bootloader is unlocked, Google has confirmed that Android Pay won’t work on your Android Wear 2.0 watch.

Of course, setting up Android Pay is mostly done through the phone and the bootloader being locked is required, as Android Police reports, by the credit card companies for security purposes. And frankly, that’s all you need to ruin your mobile payments experience, even if your Wear device is locked up.

Even with a cell-connected watch like the LG Watch Sport, you’re still going to need a little help from a phone, so do keep that in mind.