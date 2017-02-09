The $1,000 iPhone 8 has a costly OLED display and face-scanning tech
It looks like it won’t be long until we see an iPhone target the millennium mark on pricing.
Fast Company is reporting from several sources that the iPhone 8 — or “iPhone X,” to entertain the thought of a special name for the decennial iPhone — of many people’s dreams is being realized right now. Major highlights more or less affirm previous leaks and rumors of what we’ve been hearing about this showboat model, expected to be one of three shown off this September.
Here are said rumored highlights in bullet point form:
- The 5.8-inch OLED screen that wraps around the entire face of the iPhone 8 costs twice as much as the typical LCD Apple commissions.
- Between the Galaxy S8 and this device, the sprawling OLED industry, mostly dominated by Samsung, has basically been ordered dry.
- Memory upgrades are expected and expected to be expensive as well, especially with current currency market conditions.
- As Qualcomm did with the iPhone 7, the chipmaker will share modem orders with Intel for the iPhone 8.
- Glass will cap the front and back faces of the phone while a stainless steel mid-frame is in development.
- Word is that not only will the physical home button will disappear in favor of on-screen fingerprint scanning tech, but perhaps a capacitive touch strip on that mid-frame replace the volume controls, too.
- Apple is in collaboration with Lumentum on implementing dimensional scanning technology into what may be a face scanner.
- Some of that technology may also give the iPhone 8’s dual main cameras better detail and augmented reality processing.
- Some production insight: Apple goes through about 100,000 test runs at the beginning of every year before commencing real stock-building in May and ordering full capacity throughout the month of August.
- The 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus will be on their way as well, both with LCD screens.
Bets are on for the iPhone 8 to sell for a fair bit above the $1,000 level — that’s not even accounting for any trade action President Donald Trump might take with China, where nearly all of the manufacturing action takes place before devices get shipped to the US.
Alas, things may change from here as certain elements mentioned above are still under development. Apple also has a tendency to order tweaks even into the production season, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for that.