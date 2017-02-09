It looks like it won’t be long until we see an iPhone target the millennium mark on pricing.

Fast Company is reporting from several sources that the iPhone 8 — or “iPhone X,” to entertain the thought of a special name for the decennial iPhone — of many people’s dreams is being realized right now. Major highlights more or less affirm previous leaks and rumors of what we’ve been hearing about this showboat model, expected to be one of three shown off this September.

Here are said rumored highlights in bullet point form:

Bets are on for the iPhone 8 to sell for a fair bit above the $1,000 level — that’s not even accounting for any trade action President Donald Trump might take with China, where nearly all of the manufacturing action takes place before devices get shipped to the US.

Alas, things may change from here as certain elements mentioned above are still under development. Apple also has a tendency to order tweaks even into the production season, so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for that.