Sony begins Nougat updates for Xperia Z5 series, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet anew
Just when we were ready to crown Sony as king of timely Nougat updates for Android devices originally released running Marshmallow and even Lollipop, some mysterious “inconsistencies” forced the abrupt halt of several 7.0 rollouts.
As promised, it didn’t take long for Xperia Z5, Z5 Premium, Z5 Compact, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet users to begin receiving rectified Nougat goodie packs, though it’s unclear if Sony has managed to fix everything that was wrong with all these gadgets.
The company’s official silence on the matter certainly feels ominous, and it’s also disappointing to see so many complaints around the interwebs of the same old bugs nagging and crashing and crippling user experience.
Worse yet, the rehashed Android 7.0 updates appear to be just that – rehashed, with no new features, not even revised security patches, merely bug fixes incapable of providing the silky smooth UI everyone was so excited about.
But hey, maybe some Xperia Z3+, Z4 Tablet, Z5, Z5 Premium and Z5 Compact units stand to gain a bit of stability after switching to the renovated OS. As for all the others, we can only hope their own kinks will be ironed out soon enough. Get your ducks in a row, Sony, we’re sincerely rooting for you.