It looks like the Windows 10 convertible tablet wars might heat up in just a few weeks, as Samsung and Huawei try to take advantage of Microsoft’s inexplicable hesitancy and delay in refreshing the ancient Intel Skylake-powered Surface Pro 4.

While the MateBook 2 continues to expertly keep its specifications under wraps ahead of a probable MWC 2017 announcement, we’re starting to get a clearer and clearer picture of what the Galaxy TabPro S2 may bring to the table.

Rumor has it the second-gen 12-incher will rehash its predecessor’s Quad HD (2160 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED display, as well as feature only 4GB RAM, 128GB solid state storage space, and a tiny-sounding 5070mAh battery.

But the same (unsubstantiated) gossip hints at a speedy Intel Core i5-7200U Kaby Lake processor, requiring a fan setup of sorts for cooling under intense pressure. It remains to be seen if perhaps Samsung has different configurations in the pipeline, starting with a fanless Core M version, and maybe offering 8GB RAM or 256GB SSD choices at the high end of the spectrum.

What we’re pretty sure of is the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S2 will come in Windows 10 Home and Pro variants, with Wi-Fi-only connectivity, as well as optional additional LTE support. Other rumored specs include integrated Intel HD graphics, 13 and 5MP cameras, S Pen and keyboard compatibility, plus a pair of USB 3.0 Type-C ports, Bluetooth 4.0, and a microSD card slot.