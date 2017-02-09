As always, and despite Samsung’s best efforts, we’re at a point in time where it’s much easier to list the things we don’t know about a flagship phone that’s still quite a way off. Namely, around six or seven weeks, not to mention the additional full month or so it’s going to take to actually roll the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus out to customers worldwide.

So, what don’t we know with near-certainty following a recent deluge of inside reports, visual leaks, renders and more renders? Well, Bixby continues to gradually concede aces from up its sleeve, and there’s no telling how many more are left in the augmented pack.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard conflicting word on battery capacity, possibly due to a “range of tests” that have purportedly concluded with a conservative decision. Enough pushing the size boundaries beyond a reasonable safety mark, as the slim-bezeled 5.7-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch S8 Plus will likely carry 3000 and 3500mAh juice packs respectively.

3500mAh, remember, was the infamous Note 7’s battery as well, squeezed however into a considerably tinier body. The flat-screened 5.1-inch Galaxy S7 features a 3000mAh energizer, and the 5.5-inch S7 Edge somehow managed to stay safe and non-explosive with a 3600mAh cell under the hood.

As for the actual endurance of the Galaxy S8 duo, we probably don’t have to tell you that depends on a great deal of factors. The processor, display resolution and frugality, software optimization, and the list goes on. Let’s assume Samsung knows what it’s doing across the board, and look towards April with (cautious) enthusiasm.