Polar M600 Android Wear 2.0 update to come this spring
One smartwatch manufacturer’s out on the asphalt telling us about an Android Wear 2.0 update to its flagship smartwatch.
Polar has announced over-the-airs will be going out to the M600. With Wear 2.0, the top-notch heartbeat monitoring smartwatch gets Google Assistant and a Wear-only Google Play Store. Polar is also putting in indoor swim stats, support for Vietnamese, Turkish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Danish and a bump in the battery cycle — now up to 36 hours.
The update will be rolling out to the Polar M600 through the spring.
