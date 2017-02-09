Phones
HMD leaves the impression of flashing Nokia 6 sales when it just can’t keep up

What’s the difference between a sale and a flash sale? One comes announced, the other comes unintentionally from HMD Global.

Apparently, the Nokia 6 smartphone that’s being sold in China right now is proving too popular on JD.com — brand licensee HMD told NokiaPowerUser that even though there have only been a few sales “events” where inventory was emptied out rapidly, the company isn’t branding them as “flash sales.”

Here’s the statement as posted:

Actually we have been updating the inventory on JD.com more than 3 times but those were usually gone within minutes or hours, so that’s why you have the impression that we were doing flash sales. We will keep supply to JD for sure and now the Chinese New Year holiday is mostly over and everybody’s back for work, you can expect more supplies in the coming days and weeks.

Indeed, as Chinese New Year festivities begin to wrap up, we should hope that more inventory can be moved around to keep the phone in stock. Still, the whole problem with supply channels not being able to keep seems to be a more prevalent factor in demand curves for brands big and small.

