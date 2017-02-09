Excited about this Android Wear 2.0 software update everyone’s speaking so highly of? Well, you should be. It’s a pretty big deal even when you set aside the traditional release propaganda, and best of all, it’s apparently coming in just a few weeks to a full slate of new and old smartwatches, including the Fossil Q Founder, Marshal and Wander families.

Those three super-stylish wearable devices from the distinguished American fashion designer may well be the cheapest first-wave Android Wear products eligible for 2.0 promotions still available on their manufacturer’s official website.

Booted off the US Google Store last month, they’ve been discounted a couple of times by 25 percent off list prices, but now they’re amazingly up for grabs lower than that. Through Valentine’s Day, i.e. February 14 at 11:59 pm CST, you can once again shave 25 percent off all Fossil Q wearables on Fossil.com and at participating North American retail stores, plus get another 25 percent off with promo code “MORELUV.”

At the end of the day, you’ll pay a measly $123.74 for a Fossil Q Founder with a touchscreen and brown leather, white silicone or black silicone band, down from a $275 MSRP. Or you can cough up $131 instead of $295, and score a Founder 2.0 ready for Android Wear 2.0 action in a premium stainless steel variant. Now that’s what we call a bargain!