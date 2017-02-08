Phones

Weibo lights up with unexplained real-life Galaxy S8 photo

A “real photo” of what looks to be the Samsung Galaxy S8 has appeared where else but Chinese social media site Weibo.

The original poster has absolutely no idea what’s going on in the picture, they just know they have it. It shows off the bottom of the phone with its characteristic setup — headphone jack, USB Type-C port, a microphone and a monaural speaker. In other words, pretty much consistent with standard practices at the chaebol and from what we’ve seen in depictions so far.

The most solace we’re getting from this photo is that the phone is that the AMOLED screen looks to be the dominant element of the device’s facade with curved edges and rounded corners. If this is what we’re waiting until April for, perhaps this is something to go cuckoo about.

