The Internet of Things will likely be in safe hands when it comes to South Korea. Not only does the country achieve some of the best landline and wireless broadband speeds in the world, but it looks like there’s plenty of speed to go around to lamps, thermostats and criminally fast Formula One automobiles.

SK Telecom, in cooperation with Ericsson and BMW, took 5G to the test on a 28GHz band currently in development and was able to realize a peak speed of 3.6Gbps. The catch? The device was running at about 170kph (106mph).

The first 5G-enabled car was tested back in November 2016 and only got about half the speed recorded recently. And if you’re really here for a joke, it’s more than seven times the maximum speeds of current networks in the country. And it only took all the beam-forming and beam-tracking advancements made over the years to get that result.

Of course, we could go through all of what a connected car can do when it’s more aware of objects around it thanks to that internet, but perhaps it’d be better to listen for when the networks, cars and services are ready for each other.