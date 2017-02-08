These are sure exciting times for the fast-growing mobile payment industry, with Android Pay headed to select smartwatches very soon, and both Samsung Pay and Apple Pay looking relentless in their quest for omnipresence across regions as diverse as Taiwan, India, Spain, Japan, Russia and now Thailand.

Technically, the Thai market welcomed a beta version of Samsung Pay in October 2016, giving a limited number of local consumers “early access” to the digital wallet solution’s NFC and MST functionality.

To help the Southeast Asian country’s “full transition into a cashless society”, the select Galaxy smartphone-enabled app launches properly and widely today, with support from a robust roster of financial partners, including MasterCard, Visa, KCC, Bangkok Bank, Citibank, Kasikorn, KTC and Siam Commercial Bank.

Meanwhile, Apple Pay continues to shine in various US adoption and popularity surveys, scoring the approval of no less than 36 percent of merchants nationwide, according to fresh Boston Retail Partners research.

That’s up a trivial 1 percent from December’s estimated retailer endorsement rate, but what’s impressive is PayPal actually trails behind the new market leader, with 34 percent acceptance, based on information from 500 “top” North American vendors.

Impressive for Apple Pay, of course, with an additional 22 percent of US retailers apparently planning to accept Cupertino’s mobile wallet service in the next 12 months, and 11 percent more looking to jump in within one to three years.

Samsung Pay only places fifth here, surpassed by Mastercard PayPass, Android Pay and Visa Checkout in addition to Apple Pay and PayPal, at just an 18 percent supporting rate.