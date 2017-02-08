With or without Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy X foldable smartphone (without, most likely), this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is shaping up pretty much as eventful and exciting as always.

We have LG, Sony, TCL-made BlackBerry, Lenovo-made Motorola, Alcatel, Huawei and even Samsung gear to look forward to, including fresh Windows-powered convertible tablets from those latter two companies.

Yes, the Galaxy TabPro S2 is definitely right around the corner, as suggested by both the Bluetooth Special Interest Group last week, and the US Federal Communications Commission just the other day. Aside from an SM-W727V model number clearly hinting at Verizon 4G LTE support, the 2-in-1 Windows 10 machine’s FCC listing also features a schematic of the rear cover with a Big Red logo at its center.

It’s even speculated that the second-gen 12-incher or so may accommodate fans in order to blow Microsoft’s Surface Pro family out of the water with an Intel U-series CPU, though there’s no way to confirm the theory yet.

What we can probably count on is a fast-approaching Huawei MateBook 2 launch as well, based on recent RRA (Radio Research Agency) certifications in Korea of a MateDock 2 and mysterious new “keyboard.”

The original MateDock, remember, is different from the MateBook’s portfolio keyboard accessory, selling for $89 with HDMI, VGA, Ethernet and a couple of USB ports, but no actual keyboard. Let the 2017 convertible tablet games begin!