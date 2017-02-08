Xiaomi’s budget smartphone branch Redmi hasn’t officially launched the Redmi Note 4X. But something big that was teased for today got revealed.

Time to pull out your leeks and spin up some Ievan Polkka — actually, if you’re a true fan, you’ll go for World’s End Dancehall — because the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku edition is really officially really official and real. No specs here. Just a phone that straddles between cyan and turquoise that looks suspiciously like this Xiaomi device entry on the logs of Chinese regulator TENAA. Apparently, it has a 4,100mAh battery, an octa-core CPU with top speeds at 2GHz, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — perhaps some configuration shuffling going around when compared to this supposed benchmark.

Hatsune Miku is the anime-style mascot of an artificial voice set in a Japanese singing compositor program called Vocaloid. Voice actor Saki Fujita contributed her voice to Miku — so far away from the likes of Susan Bennett, the voice of Siri, and Jen Taylor fronting Microsoft’s (and Halo’s) Cortana.

A complementary case and power pack will also be available for sale with this phone starting Febraury 14. Yes, this is being intentionally pegged as a Valentine’s Day promotion.

Chinese otakus rejoice.