Lenovo’s Moto G4 and G4 Plus have been very warmly received by budget smartphone shoppers around the world last summer, and the latter even made our list of the best 2016 sub-$300 models in second position, behind the ZTE Axon 7 Mini.

Still, some folks couldn’t help but feel the G family also needed a more petite-sized variant with similarly respectable specs, which might be exactly what’s coming at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress later this month.

It’s possible the 5-incher we had trouble labeling with certainty last week is the standard Moto G5 rather than a G5 Play, and get this, the G5 Plus may still sport an easy-to-maneuver 5.2-inch display, despite earlier 5.5-inch diagonal speculation.

Granted, the latest so-called Moto G5 Plus leak out of Brazil looks sketchy, to say the least, but the rest of the features listed on one of those promotional screen protectors mostly fit our expectations, as well as previous rumors and predictions.

Whatever the size, the Android Nougat-powered mid-ranger will likely offer Full HD resolution, plus a 12MP “Rapid Focus” camera purportedly supplied by Sony, IMX362 sensor, PDAF, 4K video recording at 30 fps and F1.7 aperture in tow.

A 3000mAh+ TurboPower battery should keep the lights on for a while between charges, with a 2.0 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor also on deck, a fingerprint reader, NFC support, and 5MP OmniVision front-facing shooter with F2.2 aperture. That doesn’t sound half bad, as long as the starting price circles the $250 mark, ideally with 4GB RAM as standard.