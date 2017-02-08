Phones
MediaTek finally launches Helio P25 for mid-range dual-camera phones

After introducing the Helio P25 late last year, MediaTek has announced that it is finally available to mobile manufacturers. And not a minute too late either, as the chipset is geared towards those interested in producing dual-camera devices — a demand subset in growth mode over the past year.

Eight Cortex-A53 on a 16nm FinFET fabrication provide the meat of the power with max speeds at 2.5GHz while the Mali-T880 GPU from ARM helps out on visuals. There’s also support for LPDDR4X RAM.

But what sets this apart from the Helio P20 is the 12-bit image signal processing that MediaTek brands as Imagiq. The ISP can handle two simultaneously-taken 13-megapixel images, OEM focus features like color-and-monochrome merging and instant bokeh output as well as HDR video. Auto-exposure determination is also improved by up to 55 percent.

Expect phones with the Helio P25 out this quarter.

