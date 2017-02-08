Wearables
179

AT&T and Verizon LG Watch Sport availability pegged for February 10

Contents
Advertisement

As expected, Ma Bell and the ‘ol Checkmark have come out of the woodwork with their own LTE-connected versions of the LG Watch Sport, officially billed by Google as the first cellular smartwatch on the Android Wear 2.0 platform.

The rugged wrist-hog will support AT&T‘s phone number-tethering NumberSync program. It’ll be out on February 10 and priced at $49.99 with a two-year contract and a purchase of an LG G5 or V20 on AT&T Next. If you want to buy it on its own, it’s $350 spread out over 20 months — $17.50 each payment.

Verizon will offer the phone starting at the same time for $329.99 under a two-year service deal. It’s also launching another Wear 2.0 and it is its own Wear24 watch, rated water resistant at 1 meter for 30 minutes — this one’s going up for $299.99 for a two-year contract.

Click on the bold links above to check out press releases from the carriers.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, AT&T, G5, LG, LTE, News, Pricing, release date, smartwatch, V20, Verizon, Watch Sport, Wear24
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.