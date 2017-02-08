AT&T and Verizon LG Watch Sport availability pegged for February 10
As expected, Ma Bell and the ‘ol Checkmark have come out of the woodwork with their own LTE-connected versions of the LG Watch Sport, officially billed by Google as the first cellular smartwatch on the Android Wear 2.0 platform.
The rugged wrist-hog will support AT&T‘s phone number-tethering NumberSync program. It’ll be out on February 10 and priced at $49.99 with a two-year contract and a purchase of an LG G5 or V20 on AT&T Next. If you want to buy it on its own, it’s $350 spread out over 20 months — $17.50 each payment.
Verizon will offer the phone starting at the same time for $329.99 under a two-year service deal. It’s also launching another Wear 2.0 and it is its own Wear24 watch, rated water resistant at 1 meter for 30 minutes — this one’s going up for $299.99 for a two-year contract.
