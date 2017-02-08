LG Watch Sport antennas are in the non-replaceable bands

You know how those bands on the LG Watch Sport aren’t interchangeable and just seem pretty chunky on the whole? Well, it looks like you’re going to have to live with them if you want LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity — all of the antennas are embedded into the strap, which is why it’s screwed in by the lugs.

Android Police also reports that the Torx T5 are essentially the same screws that prevented users of the Watch Urbane 2nd Edition from taking off its band — for the same reason. Even the budget-minded Alcatel Watch forced owners to keep the native plastic bands on for NFC and USB connections.

Whatever the case, expect a pretty tight fit if you have wide wrists as there appears to be no tolerance right at those lugs. Also, more repair hassle if those antennas get too jostled.

Image: Android Police