And there you have it, ladies and gents excited about Google’s Android Wear do-over effort. The final piece of the LG Watch Sport puzzle to slot next to the leaky Watch Style.

This is the higher-end, purportedly costlier variant, remember, and until today, it only showed its sportier face in a terribly blurry render a couple of weeks back. Leave it to leak superstar Evan Blass on Twitter to reveal a pair of sharp official press images mere hours ahead of a formal announcement, completely ruining Google and LG’s Nexus-like surprises.

With a robust metallic body coated in two relatively elegant though understated colors, casual rubber straps and three physical buttons positioned to one side of the LG Watch Sport, this bad boy strikes us as an overall athletic piece of wearable gear.

It’s not meant as a fashion statement, and replacing its bands may not be as easy as on the Watch Style. But the aim is to stand out with things like built-in GPS, NFC for Android Pay support, smartphone-independent 4G LTE connectivity, and even a powerful quad-core processor and 768MB RAM.