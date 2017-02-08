Fire in waste unit erupts at Samsung SDI factory in China

As of this post, firefighters are tamping down flames coming out of a factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. That factory belongs to Samsung SDI, the sister company to Samsung Electronics that made the first batch of batteries for the Galaxy Note 7, some of which exploded and resulted in the product’s total recall.

Surging News is reporting that fire crews have the situation under control and that staff are accessing damages. Shin Yong-doo, representing Samsung, told Bloomberg that the fire was at a waste facility and not a production facility. The investigation into its cause is just starting.

Samsung SDI is said to be providing batteries for the Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy S8. It has also invested more than $120 million in safety measures following the Note 7 debacle. But events like these, no matter how specifically disengaged from its core operations they are, do not help the perception of safety in the media.