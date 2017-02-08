Foxconn has let its subsidiary Sharp determine its manufacturing destiny in the United States — that is, if there should even be one.

A source to Reuters claims that the major LCD-maker for the iPhone will plant shovels for an American factory within the first half of the year, if it ends up following its parent company’s vision for a $7 billion facility. Sharp stated that no decision has been made on the plans. Foxconn has yet to respond.

The new guideline comes as the Japanese government gets ready to meet President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be bringing up several trade issues of concern between the trans-Pacific nations, including automotive imports, energy policy and, perhaps, a bid to seed to 700,000 jobs from Japanese companies into the US. Reuters‘s source further said that the jobs will be coming from a Japanese consortium that controls manufacturing equipment companies among others — Trump’s “America First” policy has been focused on recovering the nation’s manufacturing industry, though automation will likely limit the number of blue-collar jobs that can be derived.

Foxconn, the largest assembler of iPhones for Apple, has been mulling a move into the states for years. Chairman Terry Gou discussed such matters with friend and business partner Masayoshi Son, CEO of Japanese telecom Softbank, when the two met with Trump late last year in New York.