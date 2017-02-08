Phones
Blass: Huawei P8 lite (2017) may also be Nova lite in some markets

The Huawei P8 lite (2017) is apparently still expected to go on sale at some point as such. With a name that follows on from its 2015 predecessor and a device that’s much better-equipped than that, you’d wonder if the company could just go with a different approach to market.

Well, oddly enough, Evan Blass has posted some marketing materials on his @evleaks channel that actual signals two approaches for the phone and it applies to different markets.

We took our looks at the Huawei Nova Plus and Nova and think that the Nova lite branding is definitely more apropos here than the former moniker. But alas, it seems that both will be used for this somewhat respectable mid-range entry.

We speculate from what HuaweiBlog has previously reported that Latin America, which has helped the manufacturer build strong interest around the original P8 lite, might see the P8 lite (2017) name while Germany will go for the more modern Nova lite name. PhoneArena claims that the phone will sell for €239.

 

