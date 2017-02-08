BlackBerry probably can’t afford to sell a single phone for $1, like Huawei, and even if it ever considered following OPPO’s suit, a rose gold DTEK60 would clearly look ridiculous. Instead of those kinds of Valentine’s Day gimmicks, you’re offered good old fashioned discounts on the company’s latest two Android models to help you “fall in love” with the TCL-made DTEK50 and 60.

Stateside, you’re dealing with $40 and $50 savings respectively, meaning the lower-end 5.2-incher now costs $259 (down from a $299 MSRP), while the Snapdragon 820-powered 5.5-inch flagship sets you back $449, not $499.

Granted, the DTEK50 was available for less on Black Friday, and although it’s not a bad handheld, its sweet spot right now is likely around the $200 mark. But the BlackBerry DTEK60 has actually never been marked down, seeing daylight just a few months ago, so it’d be a shame to miss this rare opportunity.

Of course, “The New BlackBerry”, aka Mercury, is right around the corner, and even if you don’t plan on buying it, it might be worth waiting for additional ensuing price reductions on the DTEK60.

Valentine’s shoppers outside the US should know the DTEK50 currently goes for $344 in Canada, £255 on British shores, and €296 for the rest of the old continent, with the 60 discounted to CAD 597, GBP 442, and EUR 513 respectively.