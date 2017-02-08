Was Google’s long overdue Android Wear 2.0 update worth this excruciating wait? From a business perspective, probably not, giving the Apple Watch enough time to kill all early market competition.

It may just be too late for the LG Watch Sport or Watch Style to challenge the wearable hardware champion, though it’s certainly not too late for El Goog to start building a healthy, powerful, sustainable platform for the long run.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have Android Wear 2.0 rollout dates for first-wave devices. On the bright side, the greatly enhanced OS is said to be heading for all “supported watches in the coming weeks.”

That includes (in alphabetical order) the Asus ZenWatch 2 and 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio Pro Trek Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Marshal and Wander, Huawei Watch, LG Watch R, Urbane & 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access line, Moto 360 2nd Gen, 360 for Women, 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600 and Tag Heuer Connected.

To refresh your memory, Google takes the time to highlight some of the most important changes and improvements again, from watch face personalization to Smart Reply. Google Fit gets a major overhaul with various upgraded activity tracking features, there’s now an on-watch Google Play Store to download apps directly from, and Google Assistant voice support in English and German.

You can make calls straight from your wrist if your smartwatch has its own cellular connection, and select models will support Android Pay as well for on-the-go payments even when out of a smartphone’s range. Yes, ladies and gents, it’s pretty much now or never for Android Wear.