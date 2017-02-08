As volatile and unpredictable as the mobile tech world often feels, it’s interesting (and a little disappointing) to note that some things never change. Case in point, Google’s unsuccessful yearly struggles of getting third-party Android device manufacturers to swiftly expand the latest OS flavor.

Believe it or not, Nougat right now is at the same exact adoption mark as Marshmallow a year ago, and slightly below Lollipop back in February 2015. According to official data collected during a 7-day period ending this Monday, February 6, 2017, just 1.2 percent of Google Play visitors ran Android 7.0 (0.9 percent) or 7.1 (0.3 percent).

Unsurprisingly, 6.0 Marshmallow continues to rule the popularity charts, actually progressing from a 29.6 percent market share early last month to 30.7 percentage points now. But if you combine the numbers for iterations 5.0 and 5.1, Lollipop leads, at a 32.9 percent total, down marginally from 33.4 in January.

Android 4.4 KitKat is also on a slight month-to-month decline, from 22.6 to 21.9 percent, with all three Jelly Bean sub-versions themselves down to a combined 11.3 percent slice of the world-dominating pie. Finally, the ancient Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread flavors manage to stay afloat after Froyo’s recent death, scoring 1 percent each. That’s just gross!