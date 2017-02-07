ZTE Quartz leaked to be company’s Android Wear 2.0 push

Evan Blass of VentureBeat reports from preliminary marketing materials he’s received that the Quartz will be ZTE’s first Android Wear watch.

Chairman Lixin Cheng went public with the company’s plans to release a device with Android Wear 2.0 at CES 2017 and indicated that cellular capability was a must for it.

Well, while it isn’t LTE, according to a Bluetooth SIG certification for the ZW10, — what’s believed to be the Quartz’s codename — the best we’ll get is UMTS/GPRS/GSM with Bluetooth 4.2 being the main wireless spec. Yes, there is Wi-Fi.

Blass also points out that the Quartz name has previously been applied to a ZTE phone: it was branded and sold by TracFone and its umbrella of prepaid carriers. The phone was officially known as the 797C.

The round-faced Quartz is expected out at MWC 2017 — no official invitations to a dedicated event yet, though the company is officially booked for attendance at the show. Google will kick off Android Wear 2.0’s availability on the LG Watch Sport and Style tomorrow.