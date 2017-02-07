ZTE Axon 7 scores Android Nougat update with Daydream support, this time for real
It’s been a rough past few weeks for ZTE in terms of public perception and brand image, as the once ambitious Project CSX fizzled before actually taking off, and that long-promised Android Nougat update with Daydream compatibility for the Axon 7 flagship phone hit another stumbling block.
But now OS build N goodies are rolling out for real, at least stateside, bringing along for the ride the ability to pair a relatively affordable 5.5-inch handheld with an ultra-low-cost virtual reality headset from Google.
The immersive Daydream View, mind you, is still discounted from a $79 MSRP to just $49 in a trio of colors, including snazzy crimson and snow, while the unlocked ZTE Axon 7 can be yours at around $385 on Amazon, or $400 with a bundled-in Garmin Forerunner 25 GPS running watch from B&H.
Either way, you’re looking at the cheapest Daydream-enabled smartphone on the market, not to mention all the other premium hardware and software treats in tow. You have your large Quad HD AMOLED screen, powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, microSD support, 20 and 8MP cameras, 3250mAh battery, fingerprint reader, front-facing stereo speakers, metal unibody construction, and let’s not forget about Nougat-added multi-window view, Doze on the Go, improved security, privacy and performance.